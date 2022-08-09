QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is believed to have barricaded himself in a rental storage facility in Quincy, according to police.

The Quincy Police Department announced a SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called to Washington Street Tuesday morning, where the suspect allegedly barricaded himself in an “interior room.”

The department is assisting the State Police’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section in the case.

POLICE ACTIVITY: QPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team assisting the MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) on Washington St for suspect who barricaded himself inside rental storage facility. Suspect is in an interior room and there is no threat to the public. — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) August 9, 2022

In their announcement, Quincy PD added that there is currently no threat posed to the public.

No information on what led up to the incident has been released yet.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

