QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing elderly man.

Jose Silva, 72, was last seen on Blue Hill Avenue around 9 a.m. outside 995 Blue Hill Ave. wearing a blue jacket, red sweater, blue pants, and gray shoes, according to police.

He was carrying a blue bag at the time.

He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-479-1212 or call 911.

