QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy Police are warning of a possible ink imposter on social media.

The department says a dozen people sent money to what looked like a local tattoo studio on Instagram and TikTok.

The accounts say they offer services at a shop on South Street. However, police say the company does not exist.

Police are now urging people not to send payments to strangers online.

