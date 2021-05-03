Quincy Public Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccine to students over the age of 16

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy Public Schools announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to all students over the age of 16 this week.
North Quincy High School will offer first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday, while Quincy High School plans to give out shots on May 10, officials said.
Any student who gets an initial dose will automatically be scheduled for a second dose.
All students, including those who are learning in-person and remotely, can book a vaccine appointment by clicking here.
Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said that the state is anticipating that the CDC may authorize vaccines for children ages 12-15 in the coming weeks.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)