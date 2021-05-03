Quincy Public Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccine to students over the age of 16

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Taking a new direction to speed release of coronavirus vaccines, President-elect Joe Biden's office said Friday he would end the current practice of holding back vaccine doses to guarantee that people who get their first shot can also get a required second inoculation three weeks later. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy Public Schools announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to all students over the age of 16 this week.

North Quincy High School will offer first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday, while Quincy High School plans to give out shots on May 10, officials said.

Any student who gets an initial dose will automatically be scheduled for a second dose.

All students, including those who are learning in-person and remotely, can book a vaccine appointment by clicking here.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said that the state is anticipating that the CDC may authorize vaccines for children ages 12-15 in the coming weeks.

