Quincy residents concerned after sick foxes spotted in neighborhoods

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Thin and frail-looking foxes have been popping up in several Quincy neighborhoods leaving residents concerned for the safety of the community and the wildlife.

Images of unhealthy foxes have been spreading across social media. A representative for the city’s animal control department said there is a fox running around with mange but, every time someone tries to approach it, the fox takes off.

Katlyne Velasquez, a veterinary technician, shot video of one of the animals who was walking outside near her home.

“I saw the fox for myself just a couple houses down the street and I watched it for about 15 minutes or so just waiting for animal control to come and get it,” she said. “It’s so sad. I am a veterinary technician so I spend all my day taking care of animals and then just to see this fox just scratching and scratching for 15 minutes, it was really really sad and upsetting.”

Other videos show similar-looking foxes moving down streets and sidewalks, one even climbed up onto someone’s porch.

Velasquez said she is particularly concerned the mange could spread.

“If you have any dogs, make sure that you’re keeping them away from these foxes as can be contacted by other household pets.

Anyone who sees an infected fox is asked to contact police and animal control.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)