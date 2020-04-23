Quincy residents give hero’s homecoming to nurse battling coronavirus

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy residents welcomed a Brigham and Women’s nurse home after she was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Debbie Buonopane had contracted coronavirus while working at the hospital and was taken there for treatment.

Weeks ago she started getting body aches and then a high fever. Days later, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on oxygen at the Brigham.

After nine excruciating days, she was discharged. Her colleagues gathered in the hospital parking lot to see her off and she was given a police escort home.

Once in Quincy, her neighbors were outside waiting for her. She was overwhelmed by the support and said she is thankful to be home and breathing again.

“I feel very bad for those who didn’t make it home,” she said.

She’s anxious to return to work to help others once she makes a full recovery.

