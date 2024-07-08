QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy residents protested over the weekend after large raises were approved for the mayor and other city leaders.

The protesters are calling for the city to repeal the raises.

At a rally over the weekend, people gathered outside City Hall collecting signatures to try and force the city to roll them back.

Last month, the Quincy finance committee approved a more than $100,000 pay raise for Mayor Thomas Koch, which would make him one of the highest paid mayors in the country.

He is in his seventh term as mayor. He has not addressed the raise, but staff said it is for the position, not the person.

