QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of Quincy residents came together Sunday to show their support for the migrants who are living in a community center there after a large gathering of a known white supremacist group the night before.

The people gathered at the family welcome center at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy was in response to the protest outside the temporary shelter.

The college says the protest only lasted about 10 minutes before the group dispersed.

People holding signs in support of the migrants joined city officials outside the college on Sunday evening.

“Most people want to welcome the migrants with love and care and respect and we understand that their journey has been difficult and that we’re here to provide them with support,” said Mimi Balsamo.

Quincy City Councilor Anne Mahoney said, “We’re going to stand up for the people you are trying to intimidate and we’re not going to let you initimdate them and I think we all need to work together to stand up to hate.”

In a statement, the college said, “We remain committed to working with all of our partners, the Commonwealth, the City of Quincy, local churches, and others to ensure that this program is a success.”

