Quincy residents rattled by rash of brazen break-ins

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy residents crowded into a small school gym Tuesday night to meet with police officials regarding a recent rash of break-ins in their community.

Penny Spellberg, who was among the victims of 22 recent break-ins in a little more than a month, said she spotted the burglar in the act.

“I looked out the window and he was right on the roof,” she said, “right next to me.”

Another Quincy resident said the burglaries have them looking over their shoulder for the first time.

“In this neighborhood, 22, years, never thought about security,” they said. “You know, leaving our doors open. Not anymore.”

Police say the burglar, who has been targeting homes in the Wollaston area, is committing his crimes in the early evening when people are home.

“You’re talking 5 o’clock when people are home or coming home,” Quincy Police Lt. Dan Minton said. “And we don’t want to have a confrontation with the suspect and some unknowing resident.”

Minton says he has at least 35 plainclothed officers, as well as increased patrols working in the area in the hopes of identifying the thief.

Residents at the meeting Tuesday night said they’ll do anything they can to help catch the criminal.

“We bought a whole new security system immediately,” Beverly Coti said. “We’re locking doors, reminding our kids to lock the doors. We’re just really on edge right now.”

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Quincy police.

