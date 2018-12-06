Quincy residents urged to be on the lookout for suspicious behavior following string of break-ins

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are urging residents to remain vigilant following a string of house break-ins.

Residents were alerted through a mobile app on Nov. 21 about break-ins that occurred in the area of Puritan Drive and Adams Street in North Quincy the week before.

Following the alert, police say the break-ins appeared to stop happening. However, two more break-ins were reported on Monday and an additional two on Tuesday in the areas Tyler, Everett and Belmont streets, as well as North Central Avenue.

Police have increased the number of patrol officers in those areas.

The public is asked to report any suspicious behavior or vehicles in the neighborhoods, particularly between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., to Quincy police at 617-479-1212 or 911 in case of an emergency.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that may assist the police investigation is asked to call the detective bureau at 617-745-5764.

