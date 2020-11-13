Quincy restaurant using igloos to keep customers warm during winter season

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - With cold winter weather on its way to New England, one Quincy restaurant has gotten creative to keep customers coming.

The Pour Yard debuted its igloo concept on Friday and is hoping it will be a hit with restaurant-goers.

Restaurant owner Mark DiBona said the igloos are meant to protect guests from the elements while also keeping them warm during colder months as they dine outside.

“It’s a little thinking outside the box, but the last four, five months everything’s outside the box,” he said.

Since the pandemic has been tough on all restaurants, DiBona said getting creative was the only way to keep his doors open.

He also promises guests that the igloos will keep them warm and socially distant from others, as required by safety guidelines.

“We are completely COVID compliant. We keep families together, groups six to ten,” DiBona said.

