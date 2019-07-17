Quincy road closed as powerful storms bring flood level rain

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A round of severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours prompted road closures in Quincy Wednesday.

Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road was temporarily closed to traffic around 4:40 p.m. due to flooding brought on by sweeping storms, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The city’s Department of Conservation and Recreation and road crews were on scene to assist.

Drivers and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area.

