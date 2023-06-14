QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7th grade student in Quincy is facing disciplinary actions after school officials say the child brought an unloaded firearm onto school grounds.

In a letter to the school community, the superintendent of Quincy Public Schools said the student brought a firearm to Central Middle School on Tuesday.

Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey said the 7th grader allegedly showed the firearm to several classmates after the school day had ended.

“It was reported to Central Middle School Principal Rick DeCristofaro that a Grade 7 student had brought an unloaded handgun to school and showed it to several students outside after school was dismissed,” Mulvey said in the letter. “According to the Quincy Police Department, the gun belonged to the parent and the student was able to access the unsecured firearm and bring it to school.”

According to Mulvey, the student’s parents were notified and Quincy police later went to the student’s home to seize the gun. Mulvey said the student will face “serious disciplinary consequences” and will not return to the school as a result.

Teachers were to meet with students families on Wednesday to answer any questions, according to the superintendent. Parents with questions and concerns were also invited to reach out to Mulvey.

