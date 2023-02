QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy teachers held a rally Tuesday afternoon to demand a fair contract

The rally began at 3:15 p.m. outside City Hall.

At the rally, the city’s educators delivered a petition with over 800 signatures to Mayor Tom Koch.

The petition asked the mayor’s office for better pay, higher staffing, and smaller class sizes.

