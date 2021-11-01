BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS may have just found its newest anchor.

McCormack “Mac” Couto, of Quincy, took over the anchor desk for his Halloween costume.

His father shared photos of Mac dressed up in a tie while sitting behind a 7NEWS desk with a small laptop and a 7NEWS coffee mug.

Behind him was a picture of Boston with a 7NEWS banner and the 7NEWS breaking news logo.

Mac celebrated Halloween with his big brother, who dressed up as a scary clown.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)