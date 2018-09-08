Quincy unveils Hancock Adams Common, a long-awaited $35 million project

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A long-awaited park in the heart of Quincy was unveiled on Saturday, honoring two founding fathers from Quincy, John Hancock and John Adams.

A space once used as a militia training field, then as a busy road separating the United First Parish Church from Quincy City hall, is now known as the Hancock Adams Common.

Pulitzer prize-winning historian David McCullough joined Governor Baker, Mayor Koch and hundreds of others for the dedication.

The past and present are on display on this four acre, $35 million project, where countless are expected to pass through for years to come.

“I learned a lot of new things about John Adams I didn’t know,” one Quincy resident, Martin Callaghan, said.

Dan Cosgrove, also a Quincy resident, said the new park “ties it together,” referring to the Adams mansion and the men’s birth places being in the city, as well.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)