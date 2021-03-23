Quincy van driver facing charges in death of disabled passenger

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy van driver is facing criminal charges in connection with the death of a disabled passenger who later died at a facility in Hingham, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Tuesday.

George Wise, 70, was indicted Monday on a charge of permitting serious bodily injury to a disabled person in the death of 24-year-old Joseph Lavigne, of Norwell, Cruz said.

On the morning of June 26, 2019, Wise was driving a VHS Transportation Company van when he picked up Lavigne for transport to Road to Responsibility, an organization that serves individuals with developmental, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

Prosecutors allege that Wise was made aware of Lavigne’s “sudden, declining medical condition” and that he failed to take action, ignoring medical equipment alarms and several notifications by a female van monitor who attempted to alert him to the episode.

Hingham police were later called to Road to Responsibility, where they found Lavigne in an unresponsive state. Lavigne was later pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital.

Wise will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)