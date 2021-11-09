QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy veteran, whose dream was to serve in the US military, is currently looking for a kidney donor.

Aleksander Pallko spoke about the time he first saw a US Marine 13-years-ago while working as a chef at the US Embassy in Albania.

“From the first moment that I saw them, I said OK, one day I want to wear that uniform,” he said.

Right after, Pallko moved to the US and began working toward that dream.

“I studied English, started taking classes for Physics, Chemistry and everything else required,” he said.

Because of his age, Pallko did not make it into the Marines but in 2014, he became a soldier in the US Army.

“That was the biggest day of my life,” he said. “Something that changed my life forever.”

Unfortunately, his dream was cut short only one year later, after he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

“The condition makes me feel so tired and some days I lay down, and I’m not able to do anything,” he explained. “Life isn’t fair.”

Now, the 40-year-old is working toward new goals but said he needs help achieving them.

After being recently diagnosed with renal failure, Pallko is looking for a kidney donor.

He said he promises to continue making the country proud if he can get life-saving help.

“If it was not going to be for my condition, my disease, even to this day I was going to be in the US Army serving,” said Pallko. “I’m not trying to live forever but I’m looking for a kidney donor so I can live longer and work toward my dreams.”



INFORMATION ON DONATING:

Pallko is working with the DOVE Organization, whose mission is to match kidney donors with veterans like him. Any person who wants to consider becoming a living kidney donor can either reach out directly to DOVE organization at: www.dovetransplant.org, email: info@dovetransplant.org or call at 646-245-2894.

They can also reach out to the Mass. General Hospital Kidney Transplant Clinic where Pallko is currently on the transplant waitlist:

MGH kidney transplant program: 877-644-2860

MGH kidney donor program: 617-643-7193

MGH kidney donor program email: mghlivingdonors.org

