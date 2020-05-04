Quincy Walmart closed after employee dies from coronavirus

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walmart in Quincy is closed after an employee died of the coronavirus, city health officials said.

Quincy’s health commissioner said the store closed at 3:30 p.m. Monday after one worker died and 10 others tested positive for the virus.

The store will not be able to re-open until all employees are tested, the building undergoes a deep clean and it passes a city inspection.

The closure comes after an Abington Walmart temporarily closed last week, and a Worcester Walmart remains shut following 81 of its 391 workers testing positive for the virus.

