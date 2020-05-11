Quincy Walmart reopens after worker dies of coronavirus, 10 others test positive

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walmart in Quincy reopened Monday after health officials say one employee died from the coronavirus and 10 others tested positive.

The store on Falls Boulevard temporarily shut down on May 4 and underwent an extensive cleaning before it reopened to the public, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

All employees were also tested for the virus, the spokesperson added. Those who tested negative returned to work and those who tested positive are on paid leave.

News of the confirmed cases broke after the Quincy Health Department looked into complaints that they received from both employees and customers, Quincy Health Commissioner Ruth Jones said.

Walmart worked with those health officials before reopening, according to Eddie Bostic, Massachusetts Walmart Regional General Manager.

“The coronavirus is a community-wide issue that, at times, takes a community-wide response. We are thankful for local officials’ efforts to help coordinate associate testing these last few days and for reviewing the extensive safety and health measures we have in place at the store,” he said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor this store, and others in the area, to help ensure the well-being of our associates and customers.”

Several precautions have been taken at the Quincy Walmart to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the installation of sneeze guards at registers, one-way aisle shopping, and temperature checks of employees before shifts.

The store will be open during the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will resume normal operating hours soon.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)