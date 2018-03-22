Quincy woman accused of assaulting baby who later died

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says a Quincy woman has been arrested for assaulting a baby who later died.

Shu Feng Hsu, 27, was arrested Thursday morning at her Sewall Street home after investigators executed a warrant for the charge of assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury.

On Feb. 15, law enforcement was called to the home for medical assistance for 11-month old Chloe Chen, who also resided at that address along with her parents and others. Chen was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she died two days later.

“This investigation is not yet complete, but working with Quincy Police we have developed sufficient evidence for this charge to be brought and arraigned today,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “The investigation continues.”

Hsu is being held at Quincy Police Headquarters. She is slated to be arraigned Thursday.

No additional details were immediately available.

