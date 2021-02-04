Quincy woman accused of stealing Boston Fire Dept. truck, leading police on low-speed chase

COVENTRY, R.I. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Quincy woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a Boston FIre Department pickup truck and led police on a low-speed chase through Rhode Island.

Alina Dunham will be arraigned in Kent County Courthouse on Friday on a slew of charges including stealing a car, assaulting a police officer and reckless driving according to a release issued by the Coventry Police Department.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers said they began receiving phone calls about a vehicle driving down Route 3 on one of its rims.

They said they tried to stop the truck but it continued on into West Warwick before the driver allegedly led officers through several neighboring communities and onto a highway before it ultimately stopped at a dead-end neighborhood in East Greenwich.

Authorities confirmed the truck belonged to the Boston Fire Department and that it had been stolen from the academy in Quincy earlier in the day.

A preliminary investigation indicates that neither alcohol nor speeding was not involved.

No injuries were reported or additional property damage.

