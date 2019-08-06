Quincy woman arraigned on animal cruelty charge after leaving German Shepard in hot car

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog owner appeared in front of a judge Tuesday after she allegedly left her dog in a car on a sweltering hot day.

Prosecutors say Corinna K. Cochrane, 30, left her German Shepard in a hot car for up to half an hour last week.

Good Samaritans who noticed the dog panting heavily called police and placed Cochrane under arrest.

Cochrane did adhere to a court order and took the dog to a veterinarian following the incident.

The dog is said to be in good condition.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)