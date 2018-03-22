Quincy woman arraigned on charges she allegedly assaulted baby who later died

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – A Quincy woman was arraigned Thursday for allegedly assaulting a baby who later died last month.

Shu Feng Hsu, 27, was arrested Thursday morning at her Sewall Street home after investigators executed a warrant for the charge of assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury.

On Feb. 15, police said Hsu called for an ambulance for her niece, 11-month-old Chloe Chen. Hsu allegedly told 911 that Chloe had “gone limp, gone soft” while she was baby-sitting her. The baby lived at the home along with her parents and others.

Chloe was taken to Boston Medical Center, where a CT scan found brain damage. She died two days later.

“This investigation is not yet complete, but working with Quincy Police we have developed sufficient evidence for this charge to be brought and arraigned today,” said Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. “The investigation continues.”

The medical examiner has not ruled on an official cause of death yet. If the death is ruled a homicide, Hsu could face additional charges.

Hsu is being held on $200,00 cash bail.

