WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy woman is slated to be arraigned Tuesday after she was charged with murder in connection with a fatal Waltham shooting last month.

Kaire Holman, 31, is expected to appear in Waltham District Court, just over a month after Zahria Wilcox-Ellis was fatally shot, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, Waltham police responded to a parking lot next to an apartment building on Second Avenue, where they found Wilcox-Ellis suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the office said. Wilcox-Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered multiple ballistics pieces at the scene and inside Wilcox-Ellis’ body, police said. The projectiles matched those from a .380 firearm registered to Holman, the office said.

Holman is the second person charged in connection with Wilcox-Ellis’ death.

The victim’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Melanie Williams, of Waltham, was charged on Aug. 5 with assault and battery on a household or family member in connection with an altercation before the fatal shooting, the DA’s office said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the DA’s office, Massachusetts State Police, and Waltham Police Department.

