DEDHAM, MAINE (WHDH) - A Quincy woman is facing charges after trying to smuggle drugs into a Dedham jail Saturday, officials said.

Stephanie Potter, 42, was charged with conspiring with an inmate to introduce illegal contraband into the Norfolk County Correctional Center, the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office said.

No other information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)