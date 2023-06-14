A Quincy woman faces assault charges for shooting at another woman and her Lyft driver near Corona Street in Dorchester earlier this month, officials announced Wednesday.

Brianna Pulito, 19, shot three times and damaged the front driver’s side door of the Lyft driver’s vehicle after he picked up a female passenger on June 2 around 4 a.m. Both were injured.

Pulito is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon near a building as well as possessing firearms and ammunition without a license, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

The passenger, another 19-year-old woman, had been in a relationship with Pulito for three weeks, she told investigators.

Quincy Police arrested Pulito a week after the initial shooting is held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Thursday.

