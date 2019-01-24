Quincy woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in death of daughter, unborn child

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy woman has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in the deaths of her nine-year-old daughter and unborn child she was carrying following a bench trial, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced Thursday.

“Cases like this one are the reason the verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity exists,” Morrissey said after the two-day trial. “Multiple mental health examiners uniformly opined that Xue Fang Chi was not criminally responsible.”

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency at Chi’s family home at 20 Woodbine Street in April 2009 found Chi barely alive with apparent self-inflicted wounds and her daughter, Wen Xue, dead in bed beside her, according to Quincy police.

Chi was taken to Boston Medical Center, where doctors were able to save her life. The child she was carrying did not survive.

“As disturbing as these facts are, as disturbing as mental health cases are, this appears to be the appropriate result,” Morrissey added.

Chi has been committed to the Worcester Recovery Center.

