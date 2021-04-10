Quincy woman plans to buy car, house after winning $1M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy woman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

Maurissa Erhardt received a one-time payment of $1 million (before taxes). She plans on purchasing a house and car with her winnings.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms on Nantasket Avenue in Hull.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

