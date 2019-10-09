Quincy woman wins $200K a year for life on ticket bought in Braintree

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy woman is the fourth $200,000 a Year for Life prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$200,000 a Year for Life” instant ticket game.

Danielle DeAngelo chose the annuity option on her prize and received her first annual payment of $200,000 (before taxes).

She bought her winning ticket at Super Petroleum on Qunicy Avenue in Braintree. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

One additional $200,000 a Year for Life prize and six $1 million prizes are still available in the $10 game.

