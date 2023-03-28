QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Quincy can expect some hefty checks for the next few years after winning the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Decade of Dollars” game.

Lottery officials say Joyce Doncaster won the “$20,000 a Month for 10 Years” prize and chose the annuity option, netting her the first 12 months of payments for a total of $240,000 (before taxes) and an additional $240,000 per year for the next nine years.

The winning ticket was sold at the Lucky Shamrock convenience store on Beale Street in Quincy, according to the state lottery. The lucky shop itself will receive a $24,000 bonus for selling the winner.

According to the state lottery’s website, the odds of winning the Decade of Dollars top prize are 1 in 2,520,000.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)