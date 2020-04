QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The YMCA in Quincy is setting up an emergency shelter to help the homeless during the coronavirus emergency.

The ctiy is working to spread out the population to better protect them from the virus.

The “Y” in Quincy will open its doors on Wednesday.

