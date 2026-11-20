HAMDEN, C.T. (WHDH) – Quinnipiac University is on lockdown Thursday night over a possible gunman on campus, the school announced in an alert posted to social media.

“Please stay inside there are reports of a possible gunman on campus. There is a heavy police presence on campus to deal with this matter. More updates to come,” the alert from the school read.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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