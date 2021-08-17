HAMDEN, Conn. (WHDH) — Quinnipiac University in Connecticut has announced plans to issue fines and impose Wi-Fi restrictions on students who fail to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination by the start of the fall semester.

In an email that was sent out on Monday, school officials warned about 600 students who have not fulfilled the university’s requirement to upload a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record to do so as soon as possible or they will not be able to return to campus in the fall.

“Our goal is to protect the health of our entire university community,” the school wrote in the letter. “In order to accomplish this we must know if you have been vaccinated.”

Students who do not upload a copy of their vaccination record will face a weekly charge, costing up to $2,275 for the semester. The fee starts at $100 per week for the first two weeks of the semester and increases by $25 every two weeks up to a maximum of $200 per week.

All unvaccinated students are required to participate in weekly, on-campus testing. Students who fail to comply with the testing will be subject to a $100 fee for each week they miss.

Access to the Quinnipiac network and Wi-Fi system will be revoked if a student has not fulfilled the vaccination requirement by Sept. 14.

Fees and penalties will be waived for students who have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine if the second dose is completed by Sept. 14.

Thirty students have uploaded their vaccination records since the communication went out, a spokesman for the school said.

All full-time faculty and staff are said to have already provided necessary vaccine documentation.

