WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quinsigamond Community College is on lockdown due to an “active off campus crime scene” according to its website.

An alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday announced the campus was on lockdown, and an alert sent shortly before 9:30 a.m. asked students to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Marland Road for “an ongoing police crime scene.”

According to Worcester Police, one person was injured at 480 Burncoat St. and was taken to a local hospital. Detectives are investigating the incident, and schools were placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

As of 10:20 a.m., police were in the process of lifting the lockdown and said that, at this time, they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)