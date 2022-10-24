WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to an “active off campus crime scene” according to its website.

An alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday announced the campus was on lockdown, and an alert sent shortly before 9:30 a.m. asked students to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Marland Road for “an ongoing police crime scene.”

According to Worcester Police, one person was injured at 480 Burncoat St. and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Detectives are investigating the incident, and schools in the area, including Quinsigamond, were placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Before 11 a.m., police said the lockdown lifted and they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

Witnesses said they saw two masked men come from a parking lot of a church across the street from the crime scene and enter the house before they heard gunfire. They then saw those two men leave the area in a car.

Neighbor Pietro Ribiero said his wife witnessed the scene and called the police. When she told him what happened, he said he rushed home to be with his family, which includes young children.

Sources told 7NEWS that police are waiting on a search warrant to search the home in question.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)