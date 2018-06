QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Quincy Police Department’s Marine Unit pulled two station-free bike-sharing bicycles from the waters off Hough Neck Maritime Center Thursday.

One of the Ofo bikes was corroded beyond repair, the other was cleaned off and put back in service.

Police officials shared photos of the effort on the department’s Twitter page.

Within a short period of time, it was scanned and ridden away 🚴‍♂️ by a local youth!

