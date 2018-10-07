Quirky Leif Erikson parade steps off Sunday in NH

The crew of the Norwegian Viking ship, Draken Harald Haarfagre, lowers it's sail as is sails past the Statue of Liberty in New York harbor, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEWMARKET, N.H. (AP) — The route for an annual parade honoring explorer Leif Erikson in New Hampshire is nearly six times longer than it used to be, but it still takes less than a minute to traverse.

A University of New Hampshire professor and two friends got the idea for the parade in 1977 while washing clothes at a laundromat. Until last year, the route spanned 25 feet between the laundromat and a Durham restaurant.

Last year, organizers moved the parade to Newmarket, and it now covers about 144 feet.

This year’s event is set for Sunday afternoon.

Erikson is thought to have been the first European to land in North America more than 1,000 years ago. Parade marchers typically dress in Scandinavian sweaters and Viking outfits.

