REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of law enforcement officials from across New England and the United States gathered at a church in Revere on Wednesday morning for a celebration of life honoring fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci.

Family, friends, and fellow first responders attended an 11 a.m. service at Saint Anthony of Padua Church to bid a final farewell to Bucci, who died in a traffic crash in Stoneham last week.

A procession that started at a funeral home in Stoneham escorted Bucci to Revere and an all-female class of Massachusetts State Police troopers escorted her casket into the church as hundreds of other officers looked on in silence, standing shoulder to shoulder.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and Attorney General Maura Healey were among a number of officials who were also in attendance.

During the eulogy, Bucci’s stepfather, Jim Burditt, spoke about her deep connection with the spiritual world. He also shared that when family got together to write Bucci’s obituary, lights in the room kept flickering on and off.

“It wasn’t easy as we all sat around to write the obituary and had to deal with the lights flickering in the room. On and off they continued to go as we sat there and finished that obituary. We knew that she was there with us,” Burditt said. “And many are aware that Tamar’s badge was 4440. But what most do not know is that the number 444 is an angel number. A number that has special meaning in many religions and cultures. In fact, what 444 means is, ‘A most positive light. I have arrived, and my time has come.’”

Burditt also remembered some of Bucci’s favorite movie and television quotes, including one from Pam Halpert of “The Office.”

“Let me first start off with one of her favorite quotes. ‘I feel God in this Chili’s tonight.’ Most of you may not know what that means but Tamar is up there laughing at me right now,” Burditt said. “In fact, she had this engraved on her personal handgun that she purchased after she graduated the academy. It’s just a peak into who she was. Quirky, silly, physically strong, and absolutely gorgeous.”

A law enforcement walk-by and visiting hours took place at the same church Tuesday.

Bucci, 34, was killed late Thursday after a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north in Stoneham. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was pronounced dead.

“Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress,” State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. “There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another.”

Bucci is the 22nd trooper in the department’s history to die in the line of duty. She became a trooper during a graduation ceremony at Gillette Stadium in May 2020.

She was also a graduate of Andover High School and Middlesex Community College. Before becoming a trooper, she worked security at Encore Boston Harbor and as a personal trainer at a gym in Somerville.

“Tamar was beaming with pride as she celebrated this monumental occasion surrounded by family and friends,” her obituary read. “This was the start of her greatest dream.”

Bucci is survived by her mother, father, two sisters, a stepsister, and a stepbrother.

The driver of the truck is said to be cooperating with police and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)