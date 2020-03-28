R.I. Department of Health: 2 dead from the coronoavirus

Rhode Island announced its first two deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, the same day that the state National Guard was expected to be going door to door in coastal communities to find visitors from New York.

One person in their 80s died Friday night, the other person in their 70s died Saturday, the state Department of Health said.

The Guard was said to be asking people if they are visiting from New York and telling them about the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people from the state. The measure is needed to help control the spread of the new coronavirus because the New York City area is the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday.

State Police on Friday started pulling over vehicles with New York license plates to tell them of the quarantine order and get contact information from drivers and passengers.

