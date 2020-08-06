R.I. mother seeks help in search of suspect after son is hurt in hit-and-run

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - A Pawtucket mother is making a plea for help as police search for a suspect of a hit-and-run that sent her son to the hospital.

Linda Borges’s 19-year-old son was badly hurt in the crash after a woman driving a mid sized silver SUV hit him while he was crossing the street, a witness said.

“My son was left in the street with broken legs. And I hope his screams haunt her in the middle of the night until she turns herself in or she’s caught,” Borges said.

The suspect allegedly sped up when she hit the man, according to the witness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pawtucket police at 401-727-9100.

