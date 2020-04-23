R.I. schools to remain closed; 8 new virus deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and students will continue online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Thursday.

The Democrat said she wanted to find a way to reopen schools before summer break, but Rhode Island’s COVID-19 cases are still climbing. She said participation rates in e-learning across the state is high and that officials have worked hard to ensure that all students have the tools they need to learn from a distance.

“To take that much risk for a few weeks of traditional school, I know would be irresponsible and the wrong decision for all the people of Rhode Island,” she said.

Rhode Island reported eight new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the state’s death roll to 189.

There were more than 400 new cases reported for a total of more than 6,200 cases in the state. It’s the largest single-day increase in reported coronavirus cases in the state.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with underlying health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

In other virus-related news:

____

HOSPITAL FINANCIAL WOES

Rhode Island’s largest hospital group saw an operating loss of nearly $33 million last month as it deals with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Lifespan, which owns Rhode Island, Miriam, Bradley and Newport hospitals, said saw a nearly $76 million net loss for March with investment losses factored in.

Lifespan President and CEO Dr. Timothy Babineau said the organization’s operating losses could reach $100 million from March to May.

“From a purely financial standpoint, this crisis could not have come at a worse time for Lifespan,” Babineau said in an emailed statement.

Emergency room and doctor’s office visits are down and hospital leaders have had to cancel elective surgeries. Officials say they are also dealing with higher costs due to the virus for things like extra personal protective gear.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)