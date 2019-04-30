Rabbi injured in California shooting shares message with Newton synagogue

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The rabbi injured during last weekend’s deadly shooting at a synagogue in Southern California left a meaningful message for Newton’s Jewish community.

Beth Menachem Chabad of Newton held a memorial service Monday night to honor the victims of the attack and to deliver a promise to counter acts of hate with charity and kindness.

Rabbi Shalom Ber Prus told the congregation to wear their faith proudly and to do good works for people of all faiths and all walks of life.

This comes after a gunman targeted a California synagogue on the last day of Passover, one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar.

Lori Kaye was killed Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein from gunfire.

Goldstein spoke to the Jewish community in Newton through video during their memorial service.

“Let them see that this is not going to deter us, this is not going to scare us,” he said.

Jewish faithful and city leaders promised to do everything they can to make sure the community stays safe.

“It’s not just get up the next day like nothing happened,” Rabbi Salom Ber Prus said. “It’s a message that we’ve got to do more.”

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller added, “We will make this a better, safer city. Not only for people of our faith but for everyone, no matter where we came from, what we look like, or how or even if we worship.”

The California attack remains under investigation.

