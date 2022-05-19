BOSTON (WHDH) - A rabbi who survived an anti-Semetic attack is now able to realize his dream thanks in part to one of his famous friends.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski cut the ribbon at the entrance to his new training center in Brighton on Thursday with the help of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Noginski was stabbed eight times outside of the Shaloh House during an alleged anti-Semitic attack last summer. While on the road to recovery, he vowed to fight Jewish hatred by training new rabbis and that is what he plans to do at the new school.

Kraft personally donated $250,000 toward the school.

“When this anti-Semetic incident happened in my hometown of Boston, I never would have believed that this man, with a beautiful mishpocha of 12 children could have that happen,” said Kraft. “Our family always tries to speak out against any form of bigotry or hate.”

