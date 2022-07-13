DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were able to free a pair of raccoon kits from a chimney in Dedham.

The department shared videos of the two kits cuddling amid newspaper scrape, eyes not yet even opened but safe and sound.

Officials estimate the pair are about two weeks old and say that chimneys have become a common nesting place for the animals.

According to police, putting a cap on the chimney is the best way to prevent woodland creatures living in your chimney.

