A raccoon that suffered extensive, third-degree burns after a man in Quincy allegedly tried to set the animal on fire has died, according to the specialists treating her.

The New England Wildlife Center said that despite signs the animal was making progress in her recovery, the raccoon died on Friday, more than a week after she was brought in for treatment.

“Despite our efforts and round the clock care we lost our patient today,” the center stated on Facebook. “We were so hopeful we could get her through this tragic event but the damage to her body from the burns ended up being too severe.”

The raccoon was first brought to the facility after Quincy police discovered the animal on Saturday, Dec. 30, when officers responded to a home on Royal Street after a caller said someone was attempting to set a caged raccoon on fire.

Upon arriving, police reportedly found two neighbors arguing and a live raccoon in a cage trap, suffering from apparent burn injuries.

In a video obtained by police, authorities said Andrew Chieu, 63, of Quincy, could be seen “building a fire in a tin can” before placing the caged raccoon “on top of the tin can as the fire intensified.”

Chieu was later arrested and charged with violating animal cruelty laws.

Sharing updates on the animal’s recovery on its Facebook page, the New England Wildlife Center said on Friday, Jan. 12, that a day after undergoing a third surgery and having necrotic tissue removed, the raccoon appeared lethargic before declining further, leading to staff attempting to revive her before the raccoon died.

“We are all very sad today, but don’t regret giving her a chance,” the center said. “We know she was fighting until the end.”

