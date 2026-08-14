BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters and wildlife officials in Bourne came together to rescue a raccoon who had its head stuck in a storm drain Thursday.

The Cape Wildlife Center was dealing with three other emergencies when the call to rescue the raccoon came in, so Bourne Fire Chief Joe Carrara said the department was quick to step in and assist alongside the Bourne Department of Natural Resources.

“You know, fire departments have really become the, when you don’t know who to call, you call the fire department, because we have the training, the equipment and hopefully the man power,” Carrara said.

Crews worked creatively to try and free the racoon from the drain.

“They used dish detergent to try and see if they could make the animal’s neck and head slippery to pass through those grates,” Carrara said. “Then ultimately they assisted them with the transport, which was the tricky part because the raccoon had this very heavy cast iron-type metal grate attached to its head.”

First responders were unable to free the raccoon at the scene. The animal was put in a milk crate with the storm drain resting on top so as to not put additional pressure on its head and neck while it was transported to the Cape Wildlife Center.

“When you are in the fire service, you really never know what each day is going to bring, what each call is going to be on, but our men and women are always there to assist any other agencies,” Carrara said.

The raccoon was sedated and eventually freed at the center. The Cape Wildlife Center said it will monitor the raccoon for several days before releasing it back into the wild.







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