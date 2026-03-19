BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic on part of Columbus Avenue near the Jamaica Plain and Roxbury line was still reduced to one lane of traffic Thursday morning, two days after a massive water main break flooded the area.

According to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, a 12-inch pipe main was the damaged piece of infrastructure; that pipe was fixed overnight.

On Thursday a crew is set to test another pipe, an older 36-inch wide pipe believed to date back over 120 years. If that pipe is determined to be secure, the area can then be backfilled and patched, allowing the road to reopen.

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