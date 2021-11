CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners hit the streets in Cambridge Sunday for an annual half marathon.

Participants raced 13.1 miles through the city in cool, sunny weather.

The half marathon helps raise money for the Cambridge Scholarship Fund and the Cambridge Camping Association, which provides summer camp program for children.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)