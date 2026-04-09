BOSTON (WHDH) - The former U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins, picked up nomination papers to run for her old seat: Suffolk County District Attorney.

Rollins served as DA from 2019 to 2022, when she was appointed U.S. Attorney by President Joe Biden.

Rollins resigned in 2023 when a Department of Justice report found she violated ethics rules, lied under oath, and used her position to influence the race for Suffolk County DA.

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